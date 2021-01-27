Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is a mom of four.

The 29-year-old television personality welcomed her fourth child, daughter Walker June, on Monday.

Walker is Houska's third child with her husband, Cole DeBoer. The couple have a son, Watson, 4, and a daughter, Layne, 2, and Houska is also mom to a daughter, Aubree, 11, with Adam Lind.

Houska shared news of Walker's birth Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of her baby girl.

"Walker June 6lbs 1oz," she captioned the post. "She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night @coledeboer."

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry, Chrisley Knows Best's Lindsie Chrisley and singer Jamie Lynn Spears were among those to congratulate Houska in the comments.

"OMG CONGRATULATIONS," Lowry wrote.

"She looks just like Layne! Congratulations," Chrisley added.

"Omg... Congrats," Spears said.

Houska announced in August that she was expecting her fourth child. She confirmed in November that she was leaving Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons to focus on developing her brand and expanding family businesses.

"We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this," Houska said. "We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."

"We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!" she added.

Houska came to fame on MTV's 16 & Pregnant and later starred on Teen Mom 2. The series now stars Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones.