Author, podcaster and Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell announced on Instagram that his 18-year-old brother Christian was killed in Chicago this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Devastating news: Yesterday was legitimately the worst day of my existence. I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother Christian was murdered on the south side of Chicago yesterday morning," Caldwell, 36, posted Saturday.

"After all the things my family has been through never could I have imagined my baby brother's life would be stolen from him. Please keep my family in your prayers."

The post included a group family photo and a snapshot of Gianno smiling with Christian, who is wearing a graduation cap and gown.

Christian was the youngest of nine siblings.

CBS Chicago reported that shots were fired early Friday morning in Morgan Park, leaving Caldwell dead, a 31-year-old man in critical condition and a 25-year-old woman in fair condition.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

"What I'm looking for right now is details from the police to discover who it was that murdered my brother. [M]y baby brother never had a chance," Caldwell told Fox News Saturday.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I would never want to see any street justice or violence against the people who even murdered my little brother. But I do want them brought to justice."

Gianni Caldwell joined Fox News in 2017, and is the host of the iHeart podcast Outloud with Gianno Caldwell and the founder of Caldwell Strategic Consulting, a bipartisan public affairs and government relations firm in Washington, D.C.