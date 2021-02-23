Apple's Ted Lasso, Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, HBO's Lovecraft Country, CBS' Evil, ABC's The Good Doctor and FX's What We Do in the Shadows have been added to the 2021 PaleyFest LA.

The shows join ABC's Big Sky, CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden and a retrospective of HBO's Six Feet Under, which were announced for the television festival in January.

PaleyFest LA 2021 will broadcast virtual panels containing conversations with the cast and creative teams of some of television's most popular shows.

Paley Center members and Citi cardmembers will get access to panels starting on March 26. The initial slate of programming will be made available to the public starting on March 30, with additional releases coming on March 31 and April 1, on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Yahoo Entertainment at 10 a.m. EST.

Fans can view some of the greatest moments from past PaleyFests on the Paley Center's official YouTube page including conversations with the casts of Vampire Diaries, All American, The Golden Girls, Big Bang Theory and more.

"I get to speak for the whole Ted Lasso team when I say thanks for including us at this year's PaleyFest. We're so grateful to anyone who gave our show any of their time this year - it's cool to have the opportunity to let fans know that in person," Bill Lawrence , creator and executive producer of Ted Lasso said in a statement.

"Thank you PaleyFest for including The Queen's Gambit in your lineup of outstanding television shows this year. We could have been in your first festival in 1986, but it took us thirty-five years to get it made, and Anya Taylor-Joy wasn't born yet!" William Horberg, executive producer of The Queen's Gambit said.