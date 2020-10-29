Apple TV+ has handed out an early Season 3 renewal to comedy series Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis in the title role.

The Season 3 renewal comes before Ted Lasso starts production on Season 2 in London in early January. Ted Lasso launched on Apple TV+ in August and was renewed for Season 2 that same month.

Sudeikis portrays a small-time college football coach from Kansas who, despite not having any experience coaching soccer, is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England.

Sudeikis' Ted Lasso character was first introduced in a series of NBC Sports shorts.

Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed also star in the series.