Apple TV+ announced Wednesday it has ordered the new series Shrinking. Jason Segal stars and writes along with Ted Lasso creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

Segal will play a therapist dealing with grief himself. He violates rules of ethics by telling his clients what he really thinks.

Apple ordered Shrinking straight to series. It will begin production with 10 episodes.

Lawrence co-created Ted Lasso with Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt. Goldstein is a writer on the show and also plays soccer player Roy Kent.

Ted Lasso won Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series and performances by Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Goldstein. Sudeikis plays the title character, a nice guy trying to inspire his team with positivity. As the series continues, Lasso deals with anxiety, panic attacks and grief himself.

Segal created the 2020 drama Dispatches from Elsewhere for AMC in which he also starred. He has written movies Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Muppets, The Five-Year Engagement and more, many of which also starred Segal.