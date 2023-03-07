Netflix announced Tuesday it has ordered a new series from creator Michael Schur, to star Ted Danson. The series will be based on the documentary film, The Mole Agent.

The series reunites Schur and Danson after The Good Place. After The Good Place ended, Danson starred in Mr. Mayor for two seasons.

The Mole Agent was about a Chilean private investigator who hires a mole to move into a retirement facility to investigate elder abuse. It was nominated for Best Documentary at the 2021 Oscars.

Danson would play Charles, an American whom a PI hires to go undercover in a retirement facility. Netflix has ordered eight episodes.

Schur previously developed Q-Force for Netflix and he is an executive producer of Aziz Ansari's Master of None.

Schur is also executive producing Shea Serrano's series Primo for Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) and Hacks on HBO Max. He was also developing a Field of Dreams series which Peacock opted not to pick up, so Schur is shopping it around.