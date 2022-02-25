Tears for Fears released their seventh studio album on Friday titled The Tipping Point.

The 10-track album, which contains the singles "The Tipping Point," "No Small Thing" and "Break the Man," is the band's first since 2004's Everybody Loves a Happy Ending.

The Tipping Point is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Pandora and Deezer.

Tears for Fears celebrated the release of the new album with a virtual performance of "Break the Man" that aired Thursday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal were joined by a full band for the performance, which also included the duo singing their 1985 hit, "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."

Tears for Fears will be touring the United States and Britain starting May 20 at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. The tour will be concluded with a performance on July 26 at Powderham Castle in England.