Titans and The Osiris Child actress Teagan Croft is set to star in the Netflix adaptation of teen sailor Jessica Watson's memoir, True Spirit.

Sarah Spillane and Cathy Randall are writing the biopic, and Spillane is scheduled to film it on location in Queensland and Sydney, Australia, later this year.

This is the true story of how Watson, at the age of 16, became the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world in 2010.

"Jessica's story has inspired me and is one that is universally inspiring, and I'm honored to be a part of telling it," Croft said in a statement Friday.