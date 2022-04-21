The L Word and Jackie Brown actress Pam Grier will discuss her life and career in a Season 4 episode of Turner Classic Movies' podcast, The Plot Thickens, this fall.

"The word 'iconic' is overused in this industry, but Pam has been a true revolutionary regarding the depiction of Black women in Hollywood," the show's host Ben Mankiewicz said in a statement Wednesday.

"Pam's characters are unapologetic, tough and fiercely independent, just like she was when she started in Hollywood five decades ago and remains to this day."

Grier, 72, also starred in Foxy Brown, The Big Doll House, Women in Cages, Black Mama, White Mama, Scream Blacula Scream, The Arena and Bless this Mess.

She is expected to appear this weekend at the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood where she will introduce her breakout film, Coffy.