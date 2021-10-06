The Turner Classic Movies festival announced its 2022 dates on Wednesday. The TCM Fest will return to in-person screenings from April 21-24.

In 2020 and 2021, TCM Fest presented virtual screenings and panels. They followed the lead of festivals such as Sundance, SXSW and AFI Fest offering virtual screenings and panels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 TCM Fest's theme is "All Together Now: Back on the Big Screen." The fest still commits to following CDC, California and Los Angeles mandated safety protocols.

Festival passes go on sale in November. The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel will once again serve as festival headquarters for events and gatherings.

Previous TCM Fests screened films at the Egyptian Theater, TCL Chinese theater, and TCL 6 inside the Hollywood & Highland shopping center.