The TCM Classic Film Festival will be held virtually from May 6 to 9 on TCM and within the Classics Curated by TCM hub on HBO Max, the network announced on Wednesday.

The festival will kick with a special presentation of West Side Story that will include a reunion with stars Rita Moreno , George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn starting at 8 p.m. EST.

More than 80 films, including Antwone Fisher, Innerspace, Love Story, Diner, Bullitt, They Won't Believe Me, The Maltese Falcon and more will be featured as part of the festival along with complementary programming.

TCM hosts including Ben Mankiewicz and special guests will present panels, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. Filmmaker Rob Reiner, Mira Nair and more will introduce their films and stars Danny Glover and Ali MacGraw will be honored.

More special events and talent for the TCM Classic Film Festival will be announced closer to opening night.

"We're thrilled to expand this year's virtual festival across two platforms - linear and streaming. Our approach gives fans even more movies, stars and unique presentations to choose from. The breadth of this festival will offer interest for every kind of classic movie fan - whether they're new to this world or card-carrying cinephiles!" Pola Changnon, head of TCM said in a statement.