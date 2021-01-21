TBS set the premiere date for the new series Chad and other returning comedies on Thursday. Chad, created by and starring Nasim Pedrad as a 14-year-old boy, premieres April 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chad is a Persian boy trying to become popular as a freshman in high school. The show was announced in 2019 and TBS debuted a teaser trailer on May 15, 2019.

TBS presented Chd to press in 2020 when Pedrad appeared on a Television Critics Association panel. Pedrad said Chad's struggle is universal even though his character is specifically Iranian-American.

"Everyone can relate to the desire to fit in," Pedrad said on the TCA panel. "Everyone's been to high school."

Pedrad has played children on Saturday Night Live and in her sketch comedy. However, her goal with Chad was to play him as a real person.

"I wanted to create something that was extremely grounded and felt honest and authentic to my experience growing up as an Iranian-American," Pedrad said.

truTV will premiere the four-episode limited series Double Cross with Blake Griffin March 19 and magic prank show Big Trick Energy April 15. Griffin will help prank victims get revenge, while Big Trick Energy features four best friends trying to outdo each other at magic tricks.

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air April 4 on TBS and TNT. American Dad returns for its 16th season April 19 on TBS.