TBS has ordered 20 episodes of a revival of the extreme-obstacle course competition show, Wipeout.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original incarnation of the series debuted in 2008 and ran on ABC for seven seasons.

"In my many years of producing, Wipeout remains my all-time favorite," Matt Kunitz -- creator/showrunner/executive producer of the series -- said in a statement Wednesday.

"I am thrilled that it is returning more competitive than ever, while continuing to provide hilarious wipeouts. Wipeout is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience. With a strong focus on comedy, there is no better network for Wipeout's return than TBS."

No host has been announced yet.

Those wishing to compete on the show may apply at www.wipeoutcasting.com