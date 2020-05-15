TBS has announced a Seinfeld marathon Saturday, which will pay homage to star Jerry Stiller, who recently died at the age of 92.

The 10-episode marathon will begin at 4 p.m. EDT and show episodes starring Stiller's often angry Frank Costanza, the father of Jason Alexander 's George Costanza.

The marathon will contain classic Seinfeld episodes such as The Doorman where Frank and Michael Richards' Kramer develop a bra for men and The Strike where Frank brings back his invented holiday known as Festivus.

"Fans can rejoice in reliving these unforgettable and authentic appearances from Stiller, making it a joyous 'Festivus for the rest of us' and for many generations to come," TBS said in a statement.

Stiller appeared in 30 episodes of Seinfeld, and was also known for starring in The King of Queens.