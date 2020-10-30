"I know why!" Hannah Ann chimed in. "Did you not see yourself on The Bachelorette, coming out of the pool looking all hot?! Looking like Halle Berry?! Girl! I thought we were friends, you couldn't give me forewarning?"
Tayshia laughed and said, "I'm so sorry."
Joe respectfully told Tayshia that she "looked really good" in the preview -- almost to the point where he thought, "I can't watch this anymore because she's my friend. I can't look at this!"
"I'm pretty sure everyone in America watching that, their mouth went to the floor," Hannah Ann added.
"I was just told to swim in a pool!" Tayshia noted.
"Listen, I don't know what you guys are talking about. But all I know is that I love Palm Springs, I love La Quinta, I vacation there, it's summer, it's hot, and there was a pool. I was just swimming around; I don't know what you're referring to."
"Coming in hot! I'm here for it," Hannah Ann said.
News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her replacing Clare was posted on Reddit and then Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.
ET subsequently confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia was the new star of The Bachelorette but Clare's short journey to find love would also be featured on the show this fall.
Tayshia was subsequently spotted and photographed taping the show in a sexy bikini atThe Bachelorette resort, La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, CA.
Tayshia, a phlebotomist from Orange County, CA, first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and was eliminated during his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.
Tayshia was widely reported to be a frontrunner to star on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season last year, but the position ultimately went to Hannah Brown.
Tayshia therefore appeared on last year's edition of Bachelor in Paradise, where she fell in love with John Paul Jones but dumped him before the season concluded.
While the couple briefly reconciled and began dating in the real world after leaving Paradise, Tayshia and John Paul ultimately split in October 2019.
Just days before Clare was announced as The Bachelorette's Season 16 leading lady, Tayshia admitted to ET that she would be "ready" for the gig.
"I have to say, anything that comes my way, I am ready for," Tayshia shared in late February. "I am ready for love!"
The Bachelorette's new season was originally supposed to have filmed in March and premiered on May 18, but global health restrictions in light of coronavirus had shut down nearly all Hollywood productions. The show began filming in mid-July.