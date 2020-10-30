Tayshia Adams has teased fans after her brief appearance on Tuesday night's The Bachelorette episode, which confirmed she will be taking over for Clare Crawley on Season 16.

Tayshia posted a beautiful photo of herself on Tuesday in which she's posing in a snowy landscape while rocking a white feathered corset top.

"You rang...?!" Tayshia, 30, captioned the image, along with a winking emoticon.

Comments of praise and support poured in from Bachelor Nation, including former The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher who wrote, "OHHHHH HIIIIII."

The Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann commented, "Hahaha yassssss."

The Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi called Tayshia a "beautyyyyy," and Bachelor in Paradise's Kristian Haggerty wrote that it's "bout time" Tayshia takes over for Clare.

"Oh shiittttttttt," Sydney Lotuaco added.

"Meeeowwww," commented Ashley Iaconetti.

Tayshia posted the photo of herself shortly after The Bachelorette's Tuesday night episode showed a clip of her exiting a pool in a hot neon red bikini.

The Bachelorette producers have played coy about Tayshia's participation on Season 16 for weeks now, and ABC finally confirmed rumors she'll be appearing on the show Tuesday night.

Tayshia spoke out about her The Bachelorette appearance on Thursday's episode of her new Click Bait podcast with Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile.

"If you couldn't tell, I'm in an extra good mood today," Tayshia gushed on the podcast.

"I know why!" Hannah Ann chimed in. "Did you not see yourself on The Bachelorette, coming out of the pool looking all hot?! Looking like Halle Berry?! Girl! I thought we were friends, you couldn't give me forewarning?"

Tayshia laughed and said, "I'm so sorry."

Joe respectfully told Tayshia that she "looked really good" in the preview -- almost to the point where he thought, "I can't watch this anymore because she's my friend. I can't look at this!"

"I'm pretty sure everyone in America watching that, their mouth went to the floor," Hannah Ann added.

"I was just told to swim in a pool!" Tayshia noted.

"Listen, I don't know what you guys are talking about. But all I know is that I love Palm Springs, I love La Quinta, I vacation there, it's summer, it's hot, and there was a pool. I was just swimming around; I don't know what you're referring to."

"Coming in hot! I'm here for it," Hannah Ann said.

In late September, The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison all but gave away Tayshia will starring on Season 16 this year.

"She's not not the Bachelorette," Harrison joked with Entertainment Tonight at the time.

"In all seriousness, Tayshia is a very good friend of mine. I absolutely love and adore this woman, and I would love for her to have that opportunity to be the Bachelorette, should that ever arise."

He added, "She would be a great candidate [for Bachelorette]. She always was. She was on the top of our list from the start."

Tayshia reportedly stepped in for Clare on The Bachelorette after Clare fell in love with bachelor Dale Moss and decided to quit the show 12 days into filming. (Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, however, reported producers forced Clare out and she didn't quit, which Harrison has since denied).

Clare is now reportedly engaged to and still in love with Dale.

News of Tayshia's participation first shocked the world on July 31 when a spoiler about her replacing Clare was posted on Reddit and then Carbone tweeted there was "some serious validity" to the posting.

ET subsequently confirmed on August 3 that Tayshia was the new star of The Bachelorette but Clare's short journey to find love would also be featured on the show this fall.

Tayshia was subsequently spotted and photographed taping the show in a sexy bikini at The Bachelorette resort, La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, CA.

Tayshia, a phlebotomist from Orange County, CA, first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and was eliminated during his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.

Tayshia was widely reported to be a frontrunner to star on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season last year, but the position ultimately went to Hannah Brown.

Tayshia therefore appeared on last year's edition of Bachelor in Paradise, where she fell in love with John Paul Jones but dumped him before the season concluded.

While the couple briefly reconciled and began dating in the real world after leaving Paradise, Tayshia and John Paul ultimately split in October 2019.

Just days before Clare was announced as The Bachelorette's Season 16 leading lady, Tayshia admitted to ET that she would be "ready" for the gig.

"I have to say, anything that comes my way, I am ready for," Tayshia shared in late February. "I am ready for love!"

The Bachelorette's new season was originally supposed to have filmed in March and premiered on May 18, but global health restrictions in light of coronavirus had shut down nearly all Hollywood productions. The show began filming in mid-July.

To read spoilers on Clare's ending on The Bachelorette, click here.

To read spoilers on Tayshia's portion of The Bachelorette season, click here.

