"I actually already told her. I told her, 'You can't look at us for any advice, really, because this is all your own journey,'" Tayshia recalled during a joint Decider interview with her fellow Bachelor Mansion Takeover judge Tyler Cameron.
Tayshia, who starred on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, got to meet Taylor when they joined over a dozen past Bachelorettes for The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, a reunion special that will air on ABC prior to the premiere of Taylor's new season in March.
Tayshia said of the 31-year-old The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and #MomTok creator, "I don't want her to copy any of us in any way, shape or form."
Tayshia therefore told Taylor to "just give it your all, be in the moment, fall in love and do your thing."
"I feel like she's really going to shake everything up, and it's going to be exactly what the franchise really needed," Tayshia said.
"She's going to do great. I'm so excited for her," noted Tayshia, who appears to be single after competing on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor followed by her own The Bachelorette stint.
Taylor, a divorced mother of three, has two "baby daddies" -- Tate Paul and Dakota Mortensen -- as she has put it.
Taylor and Tate welcomed daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, together during their relationship.
Taylor revealed in 2022 that she and Tate had participated in "soft swinging" with their #MomTok friend group but she broke the couple's rules -- which they had both agreed on -- by taking one sexual relationship too far.
The incident resulted in Taylor and Tate's divorce, which was finalized in August 2022.
Taylor subsequently dated Dakota for more than two years. She and Dakota welcomed a son, Ever True, in March 2024.
When ABC announced Taylor as The Bachelorette's Season 22 star in September 2025, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives viewers had yet to see her relationship with Dakota implode and come to an end on the show's third season.
Taylor and Dakota appeared to split in late 2024, although Taylor didn't confirm their breakup until early 2025.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives -- which premieres its fourth season this month on Hulu -- showed Dakota and Taylor contemplating a reconciliation last year.
But allegations Dakota had sexted Taylor's family friend ruined any chance of that happening. Taylor also accused a former friend of sleeping with Dakota in late October.
Taylor has captivated millions of people "with her raw, unapologetic storytelling," which ABC described as "comedic, heartwarming and bitingly-honest content."
ABC shared in a statement that Taylor brings "unfiltered candor" to the table, adding, "With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life's chaos and own their story."