Tayshia Adams says it "felt right" tell Zac Clark she loves him on The Bachelorette.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old television personality discussed her relationship with Clark during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Tuesday's Bachelorette showed Clark confess during a polygraph test that he "might have already" fallen in love with Adams. Adams later told Clark she was falling in love with him as well.

On Ellen, Adams said she doesn't regret her conversation with Clark.

"I did do something that usually you're not supposed to kind of do, just because you don't want to say it to too many people," the star said. "At the same time, I'm there to find my person. So if it's what I'm feeling, I felt like why not say it?"

"I will say after I did tell him ... I was like, Whoops! Maybe I shouldn't have done that. But, like, whatever. It felt right," she added.

Adams played coy when asked about a recent photo where she appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.

"I like to wear diamonds all the time," she said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Adams also discussed Clark while playing a game where she answered questions about the Bachelorette contestants. Adams named Clark, Blake Moynes, Brendan Morais and Ben Smith as the best kissers.

In addition, Adams named Clark when asked who is "future husband material."

Adams replaced Clare Crawley as Bachelorette in Season 16 after Crawley found love with Dale Moss. Crawley and Moss discussed their "surreal" engagement in an interview with Good Morning America in November.