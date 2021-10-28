Tayshia Adams thinks she "kinda dodged a bullet" when it comes to dating the men of the Bachelor franchise.

The 31-year-old television personality reacted on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to the drama surrounding Brendan Morais on Bachelor in Paradise.

Adams was a runner-up in The Bachelor Season 23 starring Colton Underwood, who later came out as gay.

Adams later appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and replaced Clare Crawley as the star of The Bachelorette Season 16. She dated Morais during her season but ultimately got engaged to Zac Clark.

Morais went on to star in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where he came under fire for pairing up with Natasha Parker while being secretly involved with Pieper James.

On WWHL, Adams was asked for her thoughts on the Morais drama. WWHL host Andy Cohen said Adams avoided "hooking up with a gay guy" and "someone who was in a relationship."

"Look, I'm very happy," Adams said. "You have to give me a little kudos here."

Adams is engaged to Clark and is hosting The Bachelorette Season 18 with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"I'm very happy I kinda dodged a bullet there," she said of the Bachelor men.

The Bachelorette Season 18 premiered this month and airs Tuesdays on ABC. The season stars Michelle Young.