Tayshia, who hosted both Season 17 and Season 18 of The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn, posted a video of herself in a yellow sweatshirt.
"Tonight if the finale for Michelle's season! I do look a little bit too casual to be walking out there tonight, but it's just because -- as you guys may know -- it's a little crazy here in New York and I was recently exposed [to COVID-19]," Tayshia explained to her followers.
"So just as an abundance of caution for Michelle to have her night, as well as Kaitlyn and all the crew to produce this live finale tonight, I will not be there in person."
"But that does not mean I will not be turning in," she continued, "popping my popcorn and enjoying it all."
Tayshia went on to tease how the finale was going to be "absolutely crazy."
"I was there in person for the finale, and it's one you do not want to miss. I'll be having my tissues and my popcorn and possibly a glass of wine," Tayshia shared.
"Because, oh God, it's crazy!... but you're gonna want to watch it! So I'm rooting my girl on as per usual, but also my other girl Kaitlyn. You've got this; hold it down for us both."
As Tayshia spoke, she wrote, "[Kaitlyn], love you so much, I'm there in spirit!"
Tayshia also wrote on her video post, "I've cried a lot about now being there tonight but [I] gotta make sure my [Bachelor Nation] fam stays safe & healthy."
Tayshia concluded her video by wishing "much love" to everyone.
At the start of The Bachelorette finale, Kaitlyn addressed the audience by herself and seemed a little nervous.
"I am alone up here tonight. Nothing like doing live TV solo, what could go wrong," Kaitlyn, 36, joked.
"Everything could go wrong," she admitted. "But in all seriousness, Tayshia was recently exposed to COVID, so unfortunately she can't be with us tonight. So Tayshia, we and I are really going to miss you."
Tayshia previously told Cosmopolitan that she had gotten vaccinated in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to spread and emerge as new dangerous variants.
Tayshia, however, at least got to participate in The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All, when she publicly confirmed her split from Zac Clark, who proposed marriage to Tayshia at the end of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season last year.
Tayshia has apparently had a rough couple of months, especially because Kaitlyn told Us Weekly earlier this month that Tayshia had been "beside herself" and very visibly upset backstage while taping The Men Tell All.
"I'm so proud of her for being so professional and being able to show up and put a smile on her face and do a great job hosting while going through it," Kaitlyn gushed of her pal, adding that Tayshia handled the show like "a true professional."
After Tayshia's representative announced in late November the Season 16 The Bachelorette star and Zac had decided to part ways, Tayshia told the audience in tears during The Men Tell All that she was "heartbroken."
"We tried really hard and I love him very much," Tayshia revealed. "And I'm not sure what the future holds."
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, The Men Tell All special filmed on November 22, the same day Tayshia's publicist issued the statement about Tayshia and Zac's breakup.
Tayshia and Zac got engaged when her The Bachelorette season wrapped filming in August 2020, and they broke up nearly one year after their engagement aired on ABC in December 2020.
Tayshia explained in early December why she didn't say more about her split from Zac while confirming the breakup news on The Men Tell All broadcast.
"I really said all I had to say on that stage," Tayshia told The Bachelorette 14 star Becca Kufrin on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast at the time.
"I don't really have anything to add to it just because I'm still going through it all."
Tayshia added, "And yeah, I spoke my peace. And one day, when I feel like I have more to say, I'm sure we can talk about it all... I am definitely hanging in there."
Tayshia called that day of filming The Men Tell All "really tough" and "heavy" for her but she knew at the same time that she had "a job to do."
The couple's relationship apparently fell apart pretty recently given Tayshia and Zac had put on a united front and seemed to be thriving as a couple in early November.
On November 7, Tayshia and Zac participated in the New York City Marathon together, and Zac gushed about his fiancee the following day on Instagram. He said the world is "a better place" with Tayshia in it.
And ahead of the big race, Zac told People that he was excited things were about to calm down for Tayshia and himself.
"We're really looking forward to kicking back after we get done and really spending some time here in New York," Zac said.
"With our schedules and how everything's worked out, we're just super excited to take advantage of what's here and eat some good food and explore a little bit and make sure that she really feels like she knows New York."
Prior to starring on The Bachelorette 16 last year, Tayshia competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season and was eliminated during his round of overnight Fantasy Suite dates.