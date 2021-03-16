Tayshia Adams has denied she's broken up with The Bachelorette winner Zac Clark and ended their engagement after being spotted without her engagement ring.

Fans noticed Tayshia, who starred on the second half of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season last year, wasn't wearing her engagement ring on social media recently.

But Tayshia posted a video addressing such "weird rumors" Monday on her Instagram Stories.

Tayshia, 30, wrote on the footage, "Top of the mornin to ya! Woke up to hundreds of messages asking this, but y'all not gonna lie. I don't like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe lol."

Tayshia went on to set the record straight with her followers about the current status of her relationship with Zac.

"Okay, what?! There's all these weird rumors circulating around that I'm not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don't know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand," Tayshia began.

"But ironically enough, as I was showing my hand maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger, and all of you -- well, a lot of you -- messaged me like, 'Don't lose your ring!'"

Tayshia therefore revealed she had decided to part with her ring, but only temporarily.

"Well, I was in [Los Angeles] for a hot minute and was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized," Tayshia said.

"So yes, ironically, it was my right hand in my Story, but I also just got my ring sent in to be cleaned and sized, finally -- it's been, like, six months since I've had it. So I should have it again, I don't know, maybe tomorrow or Wednesday."

Tayshia concluded her post by insisting her romance with the 37-year-old addiction specialist from New Jersey is doing just fine.

"Everything is good on this forefront. Thank you so much for being concerned, but we're good. We're chillin'!" Tayshia noted.

Tayshia selected Zac over her runner-up Ben Smith in her final days of filming The Bachelorette last year, and the couple got engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony that aired on December 22, 2020.

Following their engagement, Tayshia and Zac told People late last year that they enjoyed the holidays together and then Tayshia decided to move to New York City to be with her man.

In a February 2021 interview with Marie Claire, Tayshia revealed the couple still resides in New York but the former The Bachelorette star decided to keep her own place in California "for peace of mind" since this is "not [her] first rodeo."

"We're dating right now while being engaged," Tayshia told the magazine.

But Tayshia said people "constantly" ask her if she and Zac are still together, with some fans begging the pair not to break up with each other.

"I'm not at all thinking about [ending the relationship]," Tayshia confirmed. "We do bicker and fight, but 99 percent of it is good."

As far as their marriage plans go, Tayshia admitted she and Zac go "back on forth" on how soon she should walk down the aisle.

"At first, Zac was the person to be like, 'We could get married next week.' And I was like, 'Slow your roll.' I'd love to date a year. And now I'm like, 'You want to [marry] maybe next month?' And he's like, 'Tayshia, slow your roll,'" Tayshia explained.

"We're back and forth. But there's no timeline. It's definitely going to happen. I just don't know when."

Tayshia even admitted she is "obsessed" with her fiance at this point.

"[It] is weird to say because I don't like to sound so cliche, but he's very much everything I need," Tayshia gushed. "I have an issue with trust. He's teaching me to get that back."

ABC recently announced Tayshia, a social-media influencer and former phlebotomist, will co-host The Bachelorette's upcoming seventeenth season with Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The two reality TV stars will be taking over for Chris Harrison, who announced last month he was "stepping aside" from his hosting duties "for a period of time" to educate himself on a "profound" level after defending The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's racially-ignorant and insensitive actions in the last several years.

