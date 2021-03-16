But Tayshia posted a video addressing such "weird rumors" Monday on her Instagram Stories.
Tayshia, 30, wrote on the footage, "Top of the mornin to ya! Woke up to hundreds of messages asking this, but y'all not gonna lie. I don't like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe lol."
Tayshia went on to set the record straight with her followers about the current status of her relationship with Zac.
"Okay, what?! There's all these weird rumors circulating around that I'm not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don't know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand," Tayshia began.
"But ironically enough, as I was showing my hand maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger, and all of you -- well, a lot of you -- messaged me like, 'Don't lose your ring!'"
Tayshia therefore revealed she had decided to part with her ring, but only temporarily.
"Well, I was in [Los Angeles] for a hot minute and was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized," Tayshia said.
"So yes, ironically, it was my right hand in my Story, but I also just got my ring sent in to be cleaned and sized, finally -- it's been, like, six months since I've had it. So I should have it again, I don't know, maybe tomorrow or Wednesday."
Following their engagement, Tayshia and Zac told People late last year that they enjoyed the holidays together and then Tayshia decided to move to New York City to be with her man.
In a February 2021 interview withMarie Claire, Tayshia revealed the couple still resides in New York but the former The Bachelorette star decided to keep her own place in California "for peace of mind" since this is "not [her] first rodeo."
"We're dating right now while being engaged," Tayshia told the magazine.
But Tayshia said people "constantly" ask her if she and Zac are still together, with some fans begging the pair not to break up with each other.
"I'm not at all thinking about [ending the relationship]," Tayshia confirmed. "We do bicker and fight, but 99 percent of it is good."
As far as their marriage plans go, Tayshia admitted she and Zac go "back on forth" on how soon she should walk down the aisle.
"At first, Zac was the person to be like, 'We could get married next week.' And I was like, 'Slow your roll.' I'd love to date a year. And now I'm like, 'You want to [marry] maybe next month?' And he's like, 'Tayshia, slow your roll,'" Tayshia explained.
"We're back and forth. But there's no timeline. It's definitely going to happen. I just don't know when."
Tayshia even admitted she is "obsessed" with her fiance at this point.
"[It] is weird to say because I don't like to sound so cliche, but he's very much everything I need," Tayshia gushed. "I have an issue with trust. He's teaching me to get that back."