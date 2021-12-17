Colton announced he's gay in April on Good Morning America, and his docu-reality series Coming Out Colton, which began documenting his coming-out journey in late 2020, premiered on Netflix earlier this month.
On Coming Out Colton, the former pro football players meets up with one of his Season 23 The Bachelor bachelorettes, Onyeka Ehie, and discusses how his Fantasy Suite date with Tayshia was awkward because he had known since high school he's gay.
"I felt so bad for Tayshia because, like, I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt. And it was like 70 degrees in the [room] and I was sweating, but I was like, 'I just don't want to give her the wrong impression!'" Colton claimed.
Although Colton told Onyeka that Tayshia was "so respectful" and "very classy" during that overnight date as well as "so nice, nurturing and great," Tayshia is apparently pissed off.
"No, Colton Underwood did actually NOT sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night, for anybody that's wondering," Tayshia told co-host Becca Kufrin on Wednesday's episode of their "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Tayshia said she's heard Colton say this multiple times, including in his book The First Time and in the press.
The Season 16 The Bachelorette star alleged, "He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal, and I remember because the door was wide open. And it was raining outside, and we were trying to get air ventilation it was so hot and sticky."
Tayshia continued, "So there's actually no way he would've been in sweats and a sweatshirt."
The former phlebotomist came across annoyed and bothered on her podcast that Colton had taken pity on her.
"First of all, it's extremely rude. I mean, don't make me seem like this pity case, like he felt so bad for me," Tayshia complained.
"And I'm not the only person you should be feeling bad for. There were other women who were trying to fall in love with you and were really putting their hearts out on the line."
When Becca asked Tayshia why Colton would lie about such a minor detail, Tayshia replied, "I don't know."
"I don't know and it honestly makes me so sad, because it's like at the end of the day, we did have really good conversations, and I thought that we ended on a good page," Tayshia said.
"I don't think there's any ill will, and there's nothing that happened for us to not even be friends."
Tayshia vented, "So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed and you had to sleep in sweats... and you felt 'so bad' and didn't want me to think anything was going to happen."
Tayshia then seemed to address Colton by saying, "It's just I don't know what you're trying to cover. I don't know why you're dragging me down for something that's not even true."
"Like, it's absolutely not true!" she insisted. "And I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?!"
Becca responded, "Some people really care about that image, you know!"
After Colton had his Fantasy Suite date with Tayshia, he dumped Tayshia and Hannah Godwin and selected Cassie Randolph as his winner prematurely.
Cassie, however, wasn't in love with Colton or ready to get engaged, and so she attempted to break up with him.
Colton essentially begged Cassie to take things slowly and get to know him, and so that pair ended up dating in the real world for about 18 months before announcing their split in May 2020.
Tayshia recalled of her Fantasy Suite with Colton, "It did not go as I had planned."
"I was the only Fantasy Suite with Colton Underwood," Tayshia noted. "I was the first one to go, and honestly... absolutely nothing happened."
During Colton's conversation with Onyeka on Coming Out Colton, Onyeka admitted she could sense "a wall" up with Colton that she had never experienced with a man ever when they were dating.
"If, let's say, I had been the one you picked in the end, like, after Fantasy Suites, I would've been like, 'Something is off, Colton, let's talk about this,'" Onyeka admitted.
Colton called Fantasy Suites inThe Bachelor world "intimidating and scary," explaining that's why he ultimately only filmed one.
"Fantasy Suites in The Bachelor world is an overnight date, and being labeled 'The Virgin Bachelor,' everyone was so interested in if I would lose my virginity on the show," Colton shared.
"People saw my date with Tayshia sitting there at dinner nervous. People saw this blossoming relationship and what was about to be a huge step for me and for us. But in reality, I didn't want to go into the Fantasy Suite. I didn't want to put Tayshia through that."
Colton confirmed he was "attracted to men" at the time but wondered if sleeping with a woman would please him enough to want to pretend to be straight for the rest of his life.
"It was such a big deal because it would force me one way or the other, and I didn't know which way that was going to be," Colton said, adding how he had built genuine connections with the women whom he had dated on the show.
Tayshia, who recently split from her The Bachelorette 16 winner Zac Clark, isn't the first person to accuse Colton of lying in the press recently.
Both former The Bachelor stars, Season 20 star Ben Higgins and Season 21 star Nick Viall, claim Colton lied to Us Weekly about having little-to-no support from Bachelor Nation following his public declaration he's gay this past spring.
"I will say this: [Chris Harrison] was about the only one from the franchise who really reached out and sort of let me know that he was there for me and [asked] if there's anything he can do... Unfortunately, I don't have really any relationships in the franchise anymore," Colton said.
During the December 8 episode of "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast," Ben insisted, "That's just a lie... It kind of erupted my gut a little bit."
Ben alleged he had actually sent Colton a book on how to navigate being Christian and coming out gay.
"So I don't know why he's saying that. Like, I just don't get it. I don't know if that's a good headline, I don't know if it makes the rest of us look unsupportive, or what," Ben complained to his co-host Ashley Iaconetti.
He added, "It's like, 'Are you just trying to make everybody else look bad and for people to feel bad?'"
And Nick read the alleged DM he had sent Colton earlier this year during the December 14 episode of his "The Viall Files" podcast.
"April 14th, 7:30AM -- I don't know if that's the day of his Good Morning America appearance, but I believe it was," Nick began, before reading: 'Congrats, bud. Hope you're in a happier place,' [along] with a heart."
Nick claimed of Colton, "He hearted it immediately, and so he saw it and said, 'Thank you, man. I'm doing so good and happy.' I said, 'Great to hear. Rooting for your happiness.'"
Nick, who also previously competed on twoThe Bachelorette seasons and once looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise, therefore noted, "He's just a liar."
Nick expressed frustration by saying, "I don't know, it's weird when people lie about little things they don't need to lie [about] for attention."
Colton actually contradicts his claim about Bachelor Nation to Us Weekly right within his Netflix show.
During Episode 6 of Coming Out Colton, Colton says of Onyeka "She was one of the first women to reach out, and it meant a lot to me."
Not only is Onyeka someone other than Chris Harrison, but in saying Onyeka was "one of the first women to reach out," Colton is also clearly suggesting multiple bachelorettes from his season contacted him to show support following the announcement he's gay.
Cassie was asked to appear on Coming Out Colton but declined, according to Variety.
On Ben and Ashley's December 8 podcast, Ashley expressed surprise Colton had never warned Cassie or given her a heads-up that he'd be coming out gay on national television before his headline-making GMA interview.
Colton told Variety in May that he and Cassie had agreed not to discuss the details of their relationship in the press -- especially after Cassie had filed a restraining order against him -- but Ben pointed out how Cassie is "obviously affected by all of this" and is "definitely entitled" to her opinion of allegedly wanting to separate herself from Colton's storyline.
Before starring as the Bachelor, Colton competed on The Bachelorette 14 starring Becca Kufrin and also looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise 5, when he dated Tia Booth.
In special GMA footage that aired April 15 on ABC's Nightline, Colton lamented about having misled hisThe Bachelor bachelorettes.
"I wish I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else... Do I regret handling [The Bachelor] the way that I did? I do. I do think I could've handled it better... I just wish I didn't drag people into my own mess of figuring out who I was," Colton admitted.