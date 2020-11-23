Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber each won three awards at the 2020 American Music Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Swift earned Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock and Favorite Music Video for "Cardigan."

She accepted the Artist of the Year award virtually from a studio where she said she was re-recording her old music.

The Weeknd won Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B, Favorite Album - Soul/R&B for After Hours and Favorite Song Soul/R&B for "Heartless."

Justin Bieber won Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Song - Country for "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay and Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock.

Other winners included Doja Cat taking home New Artist of the Year and BTS earning Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the fan-voted event which featured performances from The Weeknd, Billie Eillish, BTS, Jennifer Lopez with Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Bieber, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha with Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Bell Biv DeVoe, Nelly, Lewis Capaldi and Machine Gun Kelly.

Perry performed "Only Love" with Darius Rucker. It was her first award show performance since she gave birth to her first child in August.