Taylor Swift released on Friday a behind-the-scenes video on the making of "The Man" music video.

Swift underwent five hours of makeup everyday to appear as a man in the music video. The singer also had a trainer on set to teach her how to walk and act like a man.

The makeup was done by Bill Corso who previously helped Swift become a zombie for the "Look What You Made Me Do" video from 2017.

"I had no idea what they do to your body to make you look different. I have muscle suits on underneath things," Swift said.

"The Man" appears on Swift's latest album Lover. The pop star directed the video which also features a voice cameo from Dwayne Johnson.