Pop music star Taylor Swift was the musical guest on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

The singer-songwriter performed a 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

A short film Swift wrote and directed -- based on the song and starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien -- played on a screen behind her.

The mini-movie was released Friday, along with a re-recorded version of Swift's 2012 album, Red, titled Red (Taylor's Version). The original album is where the song initially appeared.

Because of the length of the new extended version of the single, it was the only one of her songs Swift performed on SNL.