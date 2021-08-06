"I know some of you thought that would be like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there's no right answer BUT... you played it good & right. Congrats pals, you guessed the correct titles and feature artists on Red," Swift wrote on Instagram.
"The vault tracks will feature @chrisstapleton, @phoebebridgers, @markfoster and the first song @teddysphotos and I ever wrote together the first time we met in 2012! I can't express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life," she added.
Swift said she "can't wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together" through the album.
"We''ll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor's Version) includes so many songs you haven't heard yet," she added. "Til then, I'll be counting down and picturing it all in my head. In burning red."
Swift will release Red (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded version of her 2012 album Red, on Nov. 19. She previously released a rerecorded version of her album Fearless in April.
Swift announced in November that she would be rerecording her old music after Scooter Braun sold her master recordings to equity company Shamrock Holdings. She signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group in 2018.
