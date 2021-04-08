Taylor Swift is giving a preview of her new song "Fearless (Taylor's Version)."

The 31-year-old singer released a clip of the track during Thursday's episode of Good Morning America.

Swift introduced "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," which appears on her forthcoming album of the same name. The album is a rerecorded version of Swift's 2008 album, Fearless, and also includes previously unreleased songs.

"I'm so ecstatic that my album Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be out tonight. It's crazy that it's finally here," Swift said.

Swift also enlisted fellow singers Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray to share a clip of her song "You Belong with Me (Taylor's Version)" on TikTok.

Gray and Rodrigo also posted a clip of Swift's song "White Horse (Taylor's Version)" on Instagram.

Swift previously released the songs "You All Over Me (From the Vault)" featuring Maren Morris and "Mr. Perfectly Fine (From the Vault)," which will also appear on Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Fearless (Taylor's Version) features 26 tracks in total. Swift will release the album Friday.