Taylor Swift released her new re-recorded version of "Love Story" just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.

The track will appear on a re-recorded version of Swift's 2008 album Fearless officially titled Fearless (Taylor's Version). No release date for the album has been set.

"Love Story (Taylor's Version)" features the same lyrics as the original "Love Story."

"Love Story (Taylor's Version) is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. Swift released a lyric video for the track that features old photos of herself that were taken around the release of Fearless.

"Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone/ I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run/ You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess/ It's a love story, baby, just say 'Yes,'" Swift sings.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will have 26 tracks in total including six tracks that were never previously released.

Swift announced in November that she would be re-recording all her old music after Scooter Braun sold the singer's master recordings to equity company Shamrock Holdings.

The re-recordings will allow Swift to own a version of her old music. She signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group in November 2018. The deal allows Swift to her own her master recordings starting with the release of 2019's Lover.