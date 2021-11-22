Taylor Swift released on Monday a new, re-recorded version of her 2019 holiday song "Christmas Tree Farm."

The song, now titled "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)" is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music.

The new version adds a 70-piece orchestra and was recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

"This new version is amazing because it feels like it's that more, sort of laid back Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire. It's definitely a little bit more of that old-school, Christmas song feel," Swift said about the track.

"Christmas Tree Farm (Old TImey Version)" comes after Swift recently released her re-recorded version of 2012 album Red, titled Red (Taylor's Version).

The album contains 30 songs in total including never-before-released tracks such as collaborations with Chris Stapleton , Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran . The project also contains a 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

Swift, at the American Music Awards on Sunday, took home Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album for Evermore.