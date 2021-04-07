Taylor Swift released on Wednesday new song "Mr. Perfectly Fine (From The Vault)," which will appear on her upcoming rerecorded version of 2008 album Fearless.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE," Swift said on Twitter about releasing the track.

"Mr. Perfectly Fine (From The Vault) is available on YouTube as a lyric video and can be streamed through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Tidal.

"Hello Mr. perfectly fine/ How's your heart after breaking mine?/ Mr. always at the right place at the right time baby/ Hello Mr. casually cruel/ Mr. everything revolves around you/ I've been Miss misery since your goodbye/ And you're Mr. perfectly fine," Swift sings on the track.

The re-recorded version of Fearless titled Fearless (Taylor's Version), will be released on Friday.

The album will contain 26 tracks in total including six tracks like "Mr. Perfectly Fine" that were never previously released.