Taylor Swift has released a new, "Moonlit Witch" version of her latest single "Willow."

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift released the remix on YouTube and music streaming services Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and Soundcloud on Tuesday.

"Ever find yourself waiting for the signal & meeting someone after dark & happening upon a majestic coven in the woods? Me neither but do you want your [music note emoji] to make you FEEL like that? Then the 'Willow Moonlit Witch Version' is for you," Swift said about the track on Twitter.

The "Moonlit Witch" version of "Willow" offers a more upbeat take on the single, which appears on Swift's ninth studio album titled Evermore, which was released Friday.

Evermore is the surprise sister album to Folklore. A music video for "Willow" features the singer following a gold string to find a love interest, portrayed by Taeok Lee.