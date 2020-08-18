Taylor Swift released on Tuesday a lyric video for Folklore bonus track "The Lakes."

The clip features footage of a grassy field with flowers as the lyrics appear onscreen.

"Take me to the lakes, where all the poets went to die/ I don't belong and my beloved neither do you/ Those Windermere peaks look like a perfect place to cry/ I'm setting off, but not without my muse," Swift sings during the chorus.

The song, produced by frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff, was previously only available on physical copies of Folklore.

"The Lakes" is now available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Pandora, Tidal, Soundcloud and Deezer.

Swift, on Monday, released a Footnotes version of her "Cardigan" music video. The Footnotes series, from Vevo, allows artists to give written insights into their videos.

The singer details easter eggs found in the music video including a photo of her grandfather and how different songs on Folklore connect to each other.

Folklore, released in July, was recently the No. 1 album in the United States for a second consecutive week.