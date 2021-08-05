Taylor Swift releases cryptic video, teases Phoebe Bridgers on new 'Red'
UPI News Service, 08/05/2021
Taylor Swift has released a cryptic video teasing details about her upcoming re-recorded version of Red, including guest stars like Phoebe Bridgers.
"*presses post* *cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest," Swift captioned the clip on Twitter Thursday, which features long words coming out of a vault that need to be decoded.
Swift fans online quickly got to work and were able to decipher a number of phrases that came out of the vault after putting the words together in a crossword puzzle.
