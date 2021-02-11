Taylor Swift announced on Good Morning America Thursday that she is releasing a new, re-recorded version of her song "Love Story" Friday at midnight.

The new "Love Story" is arriving just in time for Valentine's Day on Sunday.

The original version of "Love Story" appeared on Swift's 2008 album Fearless. The singer also announced that she has finished re-recording a new version of Fearless, which will be coming soon.

The new version of Fearless, titled Fearless: Taylor's Version, will include 26 songs in total including six tracks that were never previously released.

"I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it. The full picture," Swift said on GMA.

GMA also released the album art for Fearless: Taylor's Version, which has no official release date.

Swift last released the albums Folklore in July and then Evermore in December.