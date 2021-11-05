Taylor Swift is set to release a short film based on a longer version of her song "All Too Well."

Swift is writing and directing the short, which will star Sadie Sink Dylan O'Brien and herself.

The singer uploaded a teaser for the short film on Twitter featuring a car driving down a back road during the fall.

A longer, 10-minute version of "All Too Well" will be featured on Swift's upcoming re-recorded version of Red, which will be released on Nov. 12. The short film is arriving on the same day.

The original version of Red, released in 2012, contained a five-minute version of "All Too Well."

Red (Taylor's Version) will contain 30 songs in total including collaborations with Chris Stapleton , Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran

Swift previously released a re-recorded version of her album Fearless in April.

The re-recordings will allow Swift to own a version of her old music. She signed a new deal with Universal Music Group in November 2018. The deal allows Swift to own her master recordings starting with the release of 2019's Lover.

