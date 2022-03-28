Taylor Swift will receive an honorary degree from New York University in May.

NYU announced Monday that Swift, 32, will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, at this year's commencement ceremony May 18 at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Swift will also address the Class of 2022 during a speech at the event. The commencement ceremony will be the first to be held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together with graduates, parents, faculty and honorees for NYU's Commencement. Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement's festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt," NYU president Andrew Hamilton said.

Disability rights advocate Judith Heumann will also receive an honorary degree and deliver a speech to the Classes of 2020 and 2021.

Swift is an 11-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for the singles "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Shake It Off," "Bad Blood" featuring Kendrick Lamar and "Look What You Made Me Do."

The singer is nominated for Album of the Year at this year's Grammys for her album Evermore, released in December 2020.

Sony Pictures shared a trailer for the film Where the Crawdads Sing last week that features part of Swift's new song "Carolina."