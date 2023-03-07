IHeartRadio announced Tuesday it will present the Innovator Award to Taylor Swift and the Icon Award to Pink at its awards show on March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Performers were also announced in a press release and include Pink, Kelly Clarkson , Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson and Coldplay.

The Innovator Award is given to a performer who has impacted global pop culture throughout their career. Past recipients include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.

The Icon Award honors a star's impact on pop culture, longevity, continued relevance and loyal fanbase. Past Icon Award recipients include Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and Bon Jovi.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is in its 10th year.The show celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022. Fans can vote for winners through March 20 for all categories on Twitter and on iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Lizzo, Swift and Harry Styles lead the nominees. They each have seven nominations, including Song of the Year -- Lizzo for "About Damn Time," Swift for "Anti-Hero" and Styles for "As It Was."

IHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on March 27 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.