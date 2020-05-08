Taylor Swift announced on Friday that her City of Lover concert, which took place in Paris, will air on ABC on May 17 at 10 p.m. EDT.

The special will also become available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Swift made the announcement alongside a teaser trailer that features the pop star onstage performing "Me!" in front of excited fans.

Swift performed in Paris in September. The concert footage has never been released.

Swift, in April, canceled all of her scheduled 2020 live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will reschedule the U.S. and Brazil legs of her tour in 2021.