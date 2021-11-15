Taylor Swift messes with Miles Teller's wedding in her new music video for "I Bet You Think About Me."

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift dons a red dress and starts eating the wedding cake early in the clip released on Monday.

The singer also gifts Miles Teller's bride a red scarf and gives a speech before falling off a stage. Teller's real-life wife Keleigh Teller portrays the bride.

Swift later dances with Miles Teller after switching into a wedding dress. The video suggests that Miles Teller's character is imagining everything.

"But now that we're done and it's over/ I bet you couldn't believe/ When you realized I'm harder to forget/ Than I was to leave/ And I bet you think about me," Swift sings.

Blake Lively directed the music video, based off of a story written by Swift and Lively.

"I Bet You Think About Me" is available on Swift's newly released album Red (Taylor's Version) and also features vocals from Chris Stapleton.

The album is a re-recording of 2012's Red that features 30 songs in total including never-before-released tracks like "I Bet You Think About Me."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!