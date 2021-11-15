Taylor Swift messes with Miles Teller's wedding in her new music video for "I Bet You Think About Me."Swift dons a red dress and starts eating the wedding cake early in the clip released on Monday.The singer also gifts Miles Teller's bride a red scarf and gives a speech before falling off a stage. Teller's real-life wife Keleigh Teller portrays the bride.Swift later dances with Miles Teller after switching into a wedding dress. The video suggests that Miles Teller's character is imagining everything."But now that we're done and it's over\/ I bet you couldn't believe\/ When you realized I'm harder to forget\/ Than I was to leave\/ And I bet you think about me," Swift sings.Blake Lively directed the music video, based off of a story written by Swift and Lively."I Bet You Think About Me" is available on Swift's newly released album Red (Taylor's Version) and also features vocals from Chris Stapleton.The album is a re-recording of 2012's Red that features 30 songs in total including never-before-released tracks like "I Bet You Think About Me."Swift was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live where she performed her 10-minute version of "All Too Well" and starred in a satirical music video with Pete Davidson.