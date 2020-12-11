Taylor Swift tries to track down a lover by following a gold string in the music video for "Willow," the new single from her newly released ninth studio album titled Evermore.

Swift directed the clip, which begins with the singer wearing the same cardigan that she wore in the video for "Cardigan" from her eighth studio album titled Folklore.

The pop star grabs a gold string coming from her piano and uses it to try and find a love interest, portrayed by Taeok Lee. Swift is continuously blocked from seeing Lee until she returns to her cabin, which houses the piano.

The gold string echoes Swift's song "Invisible String" from Folklore.

"The more that you say, the less I know/ Wherever you stray, I follow/ I'm begging for you to take my hand/ Wreck my plans, that's my man," Swift sings in the chorus.

Evermore was released on Friday along with the "Willow" music video. The album is Folklore's sister record and has arrived just in time for Swift's 31st birthday on Sunday.

Evermore contains 15 tracks on the standard edition of the album, with a deluxe physical edition containing two bonus tracks, "Right Where You Left Me" and "It's Time to Go." All digital downloads of the album will come with an exclusive digital booklet containing 16 photos.

Haim appears on the track "No Body, No Crime," The National on "Coney Island" and Bon Iver on the album's title track.

Evermore is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Tidal. Swift also released lyric videos for each song on YouTube.

"I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I've clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore," Swift tweeted.