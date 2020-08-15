Pop star Taylor Swift's Folklore is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim for the Moon, followed by Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 3, the cast album of Broadway's Hamilton at No. 4 and Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 6, Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 7, Gunna's Wunna at No. 8, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 9 and The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack at No. 10.