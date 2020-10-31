Pop star Taylor Swift's Folklore is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon, followed by 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's Savage Mode II at No. 3, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 4 and Tom Petty 's Wildflowers at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are NCT's Resonance, Pt. 1 at No. 6, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 7, the the soundtrack to Hamilton: An American Musical at No. 8, Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall at No. 9 and BLACKPINK's The Album at No. 10.