Pop star Taylor Swift's Folklore is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Logic's No Pressure, followed by Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 3, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 4 and the Hamilton cast album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Gunna's Wunna at No. 6, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 7, The Kid LAROI's F*ck Love at No. 8, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 9 and Harry Styles' Fine Line.