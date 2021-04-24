Pop music star Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is DMX 's The Best of DMX , followed by Justin Bieber 's Justice at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Rod Wave's SoulFly at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Ariana Grande's Positions at No. 6, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 7, Lil Tjay's Destined 2 Win at No. 8, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 9 and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 10.

DMX died April 9, following a drug overdose and heart attack. He was 50.