Pop star Taylor Swift's Evermore is the No. 1 album in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Durk's The Voice, followed by Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 3, Ariana Grande 's Positions at No. 4 and Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Megan Thee Stallion's Good News at No. 6, Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 7, Bad Bunny's El Ultimo Tour del Mundo at No. 8, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 9 and Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 10.