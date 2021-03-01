Taylor Swift is calling out a Netflix series for making a "deeply sexist" joke at her expense.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old singer slammed the show Ginny & Georgia in a tweet Sunday for including a joke about her dating life.

Ginny & Georgia follows the titular Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey), a teenager and her mother living in a fictional New England town. During the show's finale, Ginny referenced Swift while arguing with Georgia about relationships.

"What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift," Ginny told her mom.

Swift shared a screenshot of the line on Twitter.

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse [expletive] as FuNnY," the singer wrote.

Swift then referenced Miss Americana, the second of her two Netflix specials.

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you," she wrote. "Happy Women's History Month I guess."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Swift's fans also slammed Ginny & Georgia online.

"I was really enjoying Ginny & Georgia until they had to add the really inappropriate Taylor Swift jab from a character that is supposed to be feminist," one person wrote.

"Isnt it ironic how ginny and georgia is a show that supposedly promotes feminism yet still makes outdated slutshaming jokes?? RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT," another person added.

Netflix released Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour concert film in 2018 and Swift's Miss Americana documentary in January 2020.