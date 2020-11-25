Taylor Swift and Bon Iver perform the song "Exile" in a video from Swift's new documentary and concert film.

Swift, 30, released her performance of the song Wednesday, the same day her film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions premiered on Disney+.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Swift's album Folklore, released in July. Swift worked with Iver, The National's Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff to secretly record the album remotely earlier this year.

The Long Pond Studio Sessions shows Swift and her collaborators perform Folklore in its entirety. The "Exile" video shows Swift and Antonoff performing in a separate place from Iver.

Swift surprised fans by announcing The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Tuesday.

"It's an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it's a product of isolation," she says of Folklore in a trailer.

Folklore is Swift's eighth studio album and features the singles "Cardigan," "Exile," "Betty" and "The 1."