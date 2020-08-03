Taylor Swift has become the first artist to debut at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 in the same week with her new song, "Cardigan," and album, Folklore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billboard said Swift's new album, Folklore, which was released July 24 after being announced by the singer only a day earlier, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart in the same week that song "Cardigan" debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 singles chart.

The feat made Swift the first artist to debut at No. 1 on both charts in the same week.

Two other songs from Folklore, "The 1" and "Exile," featuring Bon Iver, hit the Hot 100 this week, at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively. Billboard said Swift is the first woman, and third artist overall, to debut two songs in the top five of the Hot 100 at the same time.

"Cardigan" marks Swift's sixth time taking the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100.

The full Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts, dated Aug. 8, will be updated on Billboard's website Tuesday.