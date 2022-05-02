Taylor Swift will appear at the Tribeca Festival for a special screening of her short film, All Too Well, which she will discuss with the audience afterwards, organizers announced on Monday.

Swift will discuss her approach as a filmmaker in a conversation with the audience after the film's screening at 3 p.m. on June 11, at the Beacon Theatre, according to the announcement, as part of the Tribeca Festival, from June 8 to June 19 in New York venues.

The 11-time Grammy winner's short film, shot on 35mm film, which she wrote and directed, was based on a longer, 10-minute version of her song, "All Too Well." The song is from Red (Taylor's Version) track, which came out in November.

The original version of Red, released in 2012, had a five-minute version of "All Too Well."

The film stars Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner, Teen Wolf), and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), along with Swift.

"We're SO excited," organizers tweeted Monday, with a link to Billboard report on the announcement.

Organizers also announced that actor and rapper Common will receive its second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award, named after the actor and civil rights leader, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The first annual award went to Stacey Abrams, for her leadership, service and commitment to fighting injustices and protecting voting rights.

Organizers previously announced that the the Tribeca Festival will kick off on June 8 at United Palace with the world premiere of HALFTIME, a new documentary film directed by Amanda Micheli, about Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show, and her journey as an artist.

Other highlights will be a retrospective screening at United Palace on June 16 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather with an introduction by Al Pacino

There will also be a retrospective screening of the 1995 crime drama Heat, featuring a conversation with stars Robert De Niro, Pacino, director Michael Mann, and producer Art Linson, after the screening on June 17 at United Palace.

Other stars will discuss their work at the festival, including Seth Meyers, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Aidy Bryant, Gayle King, and Cynthia Erivo.