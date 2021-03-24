Taylor Swift will release her first, never-before-heard song titled "You All Over Me (From The Vault)" Thursday at midnight, the singer announced on Twitter Wednesday.

"You All Over Me (From The Vault)" will feature backup vocals from Maren Morris and will appear on Swift's upcoming re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless titled Fearless (Taylor's Version).

"One thing I've been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I'm really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song," Swift said about the track.

"You All Over Me (From The Vault)" is produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe. Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be released on April 9.

The album will have 26 tracks in total including five other tracks like "You All Over Me (From The Vault)" that were never previously released.

Swift announced in November that she would be re-recording all her old music after Scooter Braun sold the singer's master recordings to equity company Shamrock Holdings.

The re-recordings will allow Swift to own a version of her old music. She signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group in November 2018. The deal allows Swift to own her master recordings starting with the release of 2019's Lover.

Swift recently won Album of the Year for Folklore at the Grammys.