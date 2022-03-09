Taylor Swift, Adele lead Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominations
UPI News Service, 03/09/2022
Taylor Swift and Adele lead the nominations for the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Nickelodeon announced the nominees in a press release Wednesday.
Swift and Adele are nominated for four awards each, including for Favorite Female Artist.
Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, Cobra Kai and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run are also up for four awards.
In addition, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid Laroi and Doja Cat received their first nominations.
iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski will host the awards show, which will air live from Santa Monica, Calif., on April 9 at 7:30p.m. on Nickelodeon.
"The Kids' Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!" Cosgrove said in a statement.
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees include:
